Montecito Bank & Trust Provides Camp Millionaire Scholarships

Kids across the United States will be learning the ins and outs of creating financial freedom through more than 30 Camp Millionaire programs this summer. Formerly The Money Camp for Kids and Teens, Camp Millionaire is offered by Creative Wealth International, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization that first started teaching personal finance to children in 2002.
Montecito Bank & Trust recently teamed up with CWI to help 10 Santa Barbara County youth attend this life-changing camp this summer. The camp was featured in The Wall Street Journal on July 2. Click here to read the story.
Camp Millionaire emphasizes immediately useful money management principles for children 10 and up. Using accelerated learning techniques, group activities, role-playing and games, campers explore cultural and personal beliefs about money and then learn the information and tools they need to grow up financially free. The curriculum focuses on time-tested money management principles such as paying yourself first, compound growth and investing.
