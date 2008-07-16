Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:49 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Bank & Trust’s Earnings Rise to $5.7 Million

First six months of 2008 end with increased assets, deposits and a larger loan portfolio.

By Carolyn Tulloh | July 16, 2008 | 10:20 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust‘s net income in the first six months of 2008 rose to $5.7 million from $4.4 million in the same period last year, the bank said in reporting financial results for the second quarter ending June 30.

Total gross loans for the bank were $479.5 million on June 30, compared with $440.8 million at the same time last year. Total deposits were $601 million, compared to $577 million a year ago. And total assets were $767.8 million, compared with $726.0 million.

“In these challenging economic times, we remain strongly capitalized and profitable,” said Janet Garufis, the bank’s president and chief executive officer.

“We have the capacity and balance-sheet strength to continue to provide financing solutions for businesses and consumers. We continue to introduce innovative deposit products and services to serve our clients and attract new relationships to the bank. We have no sub-prime residential mortgages, and the quality of our loan portfolio continues to be excellent.”

Montecito Bank & Trust’s capital ratios continue to substantially exceed the guidelines for well-capitalized banks established by banking regulatory agencies. As of June 30, the bank’s total capital was $78.4 million, or 10.21 percent of its total assets.

The bank, headquartered at 1010 State St., has branch offices in Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Solvang, Westlake Village, and a new office in downtown Ventura. It offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers: consumer loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA loans, credit cards, merchant services, online banking and cash management. The bank’s Wealth Management Division — with offices in Montecito, Solvang and Ventura — provide full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S corporation, is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975. It continues to demonstrate its ongoing support of the community through unique giving programs like Community DividendsSM, which annually distributes $1 million to more than 100 local nonprofit organizations.

The bank has been designated a Super Premier or Premier Performing Bank for the last eight years by The Findley Reports, an independent service that rates the financial performance of California banks.

Carolyn Tulloh is Montecito Bank & Trust‘s marketing director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 