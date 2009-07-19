Goleta Reduces Hours at City Hall, Permit Center

Nibbling away at an ongoing budget challenge, the city of Goleta on Monday will trim the hours that City Hall and the Permit and Design Center are open to the public. Officials took pains to point out that the cost-savings move will not mean a reduction in municipal services.

As of Monday, the City Hall reception area will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday — a reduction of five hours a week. The Permit and Design Center will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The move cuts the center’s weekly hours by eight.

“In challenging economic times, our call is to think creatively and reduce costs while still maintaining true to our core mission, which is providing exceptional service to city of Goleta residents and businesses,” acting City Manager and Administrative Services Director Michelle Greene said in a statement. “We expect these changes to have little negative impact to overall service levels.”

According to city spokeswoman Kirsten Deshler, the changes are the result of two factors. She said several employees voluntarily took up the city on a recent cost-savings offer of reduced work hours along with reduced salary, resulting in a need to change the reception area hours. In addition, she said the Permit and Design Center has been seeing less traffic, so officials determined there would be a minimal impact there.

On Fridays, visitors may gain access to City Hall — 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B — by going to the Permit and Design Center, Deshler said. Incoming phone calls will be routed into the city’s automated telephone system.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .