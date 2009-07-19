Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Reduces Hours at City Hall, Permit Center

Officials say cost-savings move will not affect municipal services

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo | July 19, 2009 | 12:07 a.m.

Nibbling away at an ongoing budget challenge, the city of Goleta on Monday will trim the hours that City Hall and the Permit and Design Center are open to the public. Officials took pains to point out that the cost-savings move will not mean a reduction in municipal services.

As of Monday, the City Hall reception area will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday — a reduction of five hours a week. The Permit and Design Center will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The move cuts the center’s weekly hours by eight.

“In challenging economic times, our call is to think creatively and reduce costs while still maintaining true to our core mission, which is providing exceptional service to city of Goleta residents and businesses,” acting City Manager and Administrative Services Director Michelle Greene said in a statement. “We expect these changes to have little negative impact to overall service levels.”

According to city spokeswoman Kirsten Deshler, the changes are the result of two factors. She said several employees voluntarily took up the city on a recent cost-savings offer of reduced work hours along with reduced salary, resulting in a need to change the reception area hours. In addition, she said the Permit and Design Center has been seeing less traffic, so officials determined there would be a minimal impact there.

On Fridays, visitors may gain access to City Hall — 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B — by going to the Permit and Design Center, Deshler said. Incoming phone calls will be routed into the city’s automated telephone system.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 