Hit the Trail for a Post-Fire View of the Wild

Areas burned in the Jesusita Fire are reopened, making now a good time to see the outdoors in a different light — but be aware that the forces of nature are still at work

The U.S. Forest Service has reopened some of the trails — the West Fork of Cold Springs, Rattlesnake Canyon and only part of the Jesusita Trail up from San Roque Canyon to Inspiration Point — that were closed after the Jesusita Fire. So, where’s a family to go to take a hike and visit the burn area?

Well, you better act fast, because it’s only going to get hotter as summer wears on in Rattlesnake Canyon. While the lower and wider sections of the canyon trail still offer views of the effects of the Tea Fire, the most recent fire didn’t affect the trail until past the first major creek section on the way up to the pines area.

Here, most of the brush is gone, and although the pine trees are likely to survive, the area will give your family the first opportunity to experience what a chaparral environment looks like after a fire. It’s quite an education, too.

Although the trail is wide open and easy to follow, keep an eye out for recent slides and piles of loose rocks, because the forces of nature become more accelerated after a fire. Gravity rules all, so things naturally come down. But thanks to the efforts of more than 100 volunteers on National Trails Day in June (click here to view photos), the trail up Rattlesnake Canyon was left in amazingly great shape — actually better than it has been in a number of years.

However, all of the normal hiking hazards remain, including rattlesnakes. During a trail survey in June, I let my guard down, as it was so mesmerizing to look at the blackened charred-out landscape. Sure enough, as I took a switchback going downhill, a buzzer went off, and spinning back around while my dog literally leaped into my arms, there not more than 4 feet away was a nice, healthy example of a fat rattlesnake resting under a burned stump. There’s nothing like a snake encounter to get the adrenaline going! But it is their habitat we visit, and just because things on the surface burn, reptiles are amazing survival creatures that hide deeper underground or in rock crevices to escape fire.

If you continue on up to the second creek crossing, you can enjoy the riparian plant community of bay, sycamore and cottonwood trees that offers a cool and shady destination to have a snack, turn around and start back home. Why there? The going gets tougher past the meadow area because the most-burned-out sections of the canyon abruptly rise up and are harshly exposed to full sun conditions, something to avoid with summer heat.

It’s better to be safe and take your family back downhill, leaving the wary trout and newts in peace in the remaining canyon shade where the creek is slowing to a trickle, as they are going to have a hard time ahead in low water levels and then the coming winter rains.

So, get out there for one last hike before it gets too hot if you want to see firsthand the effects of a fire in the chaparral wild. It’s a humbling experience, and all of it most definitely will change again during the rainy season later in the year, if not sooner. Keep your eyes open — the forces of nature are at work.

— Photojournalist Lori Rafferty shows her appreciation for Santa Barbara by pursuing her love of water sports, the backcountry and all things in between. She is also a volunteer wilderness ranger with Los Padres National Forest.