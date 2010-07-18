Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Froma Harrop: Democrats Can Avoid Rout — It’s Up to Them

Playing identity politics will only hasten a return to the Republican voodoo that put us on this path

By Froma Harrop | July 18, 2010 | 3:33 p.m.

When the pollster calls and asks whether I think the country is going in the right direction, I will say no. When he or she asks if I approve of the job Congress is doing, I will say no. And when he or she follows up with a question on President Barack Obama’s performance, I will answer: “Sometimes good, sometimes bad. The guy drives me nuts at times.”

Froma Harrop
Froma Harrop

But when he or she asks whether I want Republicans to take back Washington, I’ll respond: “Are you out of your mind? We’re still recovering from their last round of debauchery — their fiscal irresponsibility, servility toward Wall Street, disrespect for science, contempt for the environment.”

“Thank you, Ms. Harrop. One more question. Are you registered as a Democrat, Republican or independent?”

To which I will respond: “I’m an independent who usually votes for Democrats. I used to help send the occasional Republican to Washington, back when the party seemed to care more for the country than the least-informed member of its so-called ‘base.’

“Did you hear Mitch McConnell say the other day that ‘there’s no evidence whatsoever that the tax cuts under President George W. Bush actually diminished revenue’? This is our Senate minority leader spewing absolute ignorance! He must be trying to yank more campaign money out of the fat cats. Or he’s playing to the yahoos who believe they can have big tax cuts, Medicare, wars and balanced budgets all at the same time.

“Republicans doubled the national debt under Bush. Perhaps they’d like to triple it the next time.

“But now that Democrats are in power, they’re suddenly worried about deficits, which they hope to cure by — give me strength! — permanently cutting taxes even more.

“Republicans ran ruinous deficits when the economy was doing well. Now that the economy is depressed, Washington must spend more than it takes in to get the heartbeat going. Even conservative economists agree — certainly the honest ...”

“Gotta go,” the poll-taker interrupts. Click.

Dear reader: I’m a reasonable woman. I don’t care much about ideology. My bottom line is what’s good for the country. While the country is on a bad path, Republican voodoo is what put us on it. Surely, many voters agree with me.

That’s why these predictions of a Democratic rout in November seem so overwrought. Sure, Democrats will lose seats — but do the voters want a return to the crazy years?

The threat of a Republican takeover seems gravest when the Obama administration does stupid things like attack Arizona’s tough immigration law. The law may be misguided, but it does reflect real public frustration with a real problem. Does Obama think it wise right now to use this volatile issue for shoring up support among some Latino voters?

Disappointing can’t begin to describe Attorney General Eric Holder’s explanation for suing Arizona. He said “diverting federal resources away from dangerous aliens such as terrorism suspects and aliens with criminal records will impact the entire country’s safety.”

We don’t have the resources to go after criminals and enforce our labor laws at the same time? Try again, Holder.

Still, he’s better than Bush’s first attorney general, John Ashcroft. Shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Ashcroft found the time and resources to go after businesses selling marijuana pipes.

When it comes to confidence levels, Republicans always seem to be taking uppers, and Democrats downers. But the pill that Democrats really need is the one that cures the urge to play identity politics.

What’s good for the country should be good for everyone in it. That includes Latinos, blacks, whites from Northern Europe, whites from Southern Europe, Asians, Indians, Polynesians.

One thing that would be good for the country: more meaningful polling questions.

Froma Harrop is an independent voice on politics, economics and culture, and blogs on RealClearPolitics.com. She is also a member of the editorial board at The Providence (R.I.) Journal. Click here to contact her at Creators.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 