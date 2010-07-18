Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Malkin: Salazar Running Roughshod Over Drilling

Interior secretary's sham changes are a disservice to the Gulf Coast economy

By Michelle Malkin | July 18, 2010 | 12:15 p.m.

When President Barack Obama picked Sen. Ken Salazar, D-Colo., as his Interior secretary last year, the Coloradan donned a 10-gallon hat and dubbed himself “the new sheriff in town.” But Cowboy Ken is the one who needs to be run out on a rail. In his continued quest to shut down offshore drilling, Salazar has run roughshod over scientific integrity, transparency and the Gulf Coast economy.

Michelle Malkin
Michelle Malkin

Two federal courts have batted down the White House-approved, Salazar-directed drilling moratorium. Outraged scientists — appointed by the Obama administration, mind you — blasted Salazar for doctoring their work and contradicting their conclusions to bolster his manufactured case for the sweeping six-month ban. Undaunted, Salazar conjured up a “revised” moratorium rubber-stamped by oil spill czar Michael Bromwich, who sheepishly admitted that the new ban was “roughly congruent with the original moratorium.”

The sham changes would permit some drilling rigs to restart operations — but only under onerous fantasyland testing conditions that industry leaders say would be virtually impossible to meet. In short, Salazar’s “new” moratorium is a lot like Salazar himself: all hat, no cattle.

Salazar then strode into the first hearing of the presidential oil spill commission last week to tell the panelists that he wanted their work to “inform” his book-cooked deepwater drilling ban. It was, essentially, Salazar guiding the dog-and-pony-show participants to bark and neigh on command. The panelists were “stunned” by his explicit expectation of policy support, according to hearing observers, because weighing in on the moratorium had not been a part of their original mandate.

None of the panelists, conveniently enough, has actual technical expertise in deepwater drilling. So on what, exactly, can they “inform” Salazar? No doubt Salazar and his superiors at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. have soaked up the online anti-drilling rants of prominent oil spill panelist Frances Beinecke. She’s a leading official at the rabidly anti-corporate Natural Resources Defense Council, where she publicly called for offshore drilling bans five times during the past two months before snagging a seat on Obama’s “expert” panel. NRDC was one of the leading environmental lobbying voices pushing for the commission in the first place. The eco-tail is wagging Team Obama’s dog.

The good news is that not all the panelists are rolling over. Co-chairs William Reilly and Bob Graham absorbed an earful from local residents, small-business owners and public officials from the Gulf region last week.

Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., decried the economic devastation Salazar is overseeing: “Even the revised moratorium will force thousands of hardworking Louisianians and others along the Gulf Coast into the unemployment lines.”

Lafourche Parish (La.) President Charlotte Randolph blasted the zero-risk tolerance mentality of Salazar and Beinecke, illustrating the folly behind the offshore drilling moratorium: If “safety” demands a blanket halt to deepwater drilling, she said, then all oil tanker traffic in the Gulf of Mexico should be halted, too. “An oil tanker is a four times greater risk of spilling its cargo than an oil well blowing out,” Randolph pointed out. “Tankers carrying 3 million barrels of oil traverse the Gulf daily en route to Houston.” That’s roughly the amount of oil BP spilled during the past three months.

After the first hearing last week, Reilly openly challenged the White House foot-dragging on 33 oil rig safety assessments, wondering “why it’s going to take so long to convince people the existing rigs are safe.” For his part, Graham blasted the “disconnect between Washington and the Gulf region about the sense of urgency needed.”

In Washington, at least one watchdog has pegged Salazar as a crooked shooter. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, exposed Salazar’s serial obstructionism in a letter released Thursday about Salazar’s failure to comply with 45 document requests related to the feds’ post-spill response.

“The lack of cooperation is appalling for an administration that prides itself on transparency and openness with the American people,” Issa wrote. “Indeed, it appears that the administration is more concerned with hiding from the tough questions than answering them.”

While Salazar ducks and dithers, deepwater oil drillers are canceling contracts or moving their rigs overseas — and American jobs along with them. Diamond Offshore moved one of its rigs to Egypt. Murphy Oil Co. is also moving operations to the Congo. And Bloomberg News reported that “the number of offshore rigs operating in U.S. waters has plunged 71 percent to 16 from 56 before the blowout, according to surveys by Baker Hughes Inc.

The new sheriff’s in town, all right — and he’s shooting the Gulf Coast economy in the foot, head and heart. Heckuva job, Kenny.

Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies. Click here for more information. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 