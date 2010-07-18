Navy’s Assessment Director Outlines Defense Spending Decisions

Amid nautical artifacts at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Rear Adm. Brian Prindle, director of the Assessment Division for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, recently shared his insights on the Navy’s budget allocation with members of the Navy League Council.

Prindle articulated some of the Chief of Naval Operations’ thoughts about the value of today’s Navy.

“First, the U.S. Navy is the only force that can provide a huge global reach to other nations without the need for forward bases; second, its mission is vital to our national security; and third, it will be the force of choice for the future based upon its flexibility, adaptability and readiness,” Prindle said.

That adaptability and dedication to international commitments explains why that, at any given time, approximately 35 percent to 40 percent of the Navy’s ships are deployed, he said. When training and other operations are included, approximately 50 percent are under way.

Defense Secretary Robert Gates has directed the services to review policies and streamline costs to support war-fighting capabilities much more effectively. The Navy is analyzing how it does what it does, particularly in this current economic climate, to work more efficiently and cost-effectively during this resource-constrained environment. The Navy Department’s 2011 budget submission includes allocations for research and development, aircraft, submarines and ships, including the restart of the DDG51 class of ships. Taking care of personnel tops the list of budgetary objectives for 2011, along with enhancing war-fighting capabilities and improving the acquisition process to control costs.

Some unique challenges that face the Navy over the next few years include maintaining current manpower levels, pay raises and excellent health care. The Navy also wants to improve work-life balance while sustaining its global reach. Even though these challenges may seem insurmountable, the Navy is committed to meeting and overcoming them through ingenuity and efficiency, Prindle said.

The Assessments Division makes decisions based upon analysis of various risks and seeks opportunities to enhance efficiency and effectiveness within a given budget. The division provides technical and analytical expertise from all Navy platforms and warfare disciplines. Prindle directs operational assessments, including war-fighting appraisals and campaign analysis.

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League is dedicated to the support of the Navy service members and other services, including adoption of 13 units from all sections of the armed forces and the crews aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) and the USS Stockdale (DDG106).

— Patricia A. Westberg is the Santa Barbara Navy League’s public affairs officer.