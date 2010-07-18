Solar SUNday to Share Bright Ideas on Energy Efficiency

Speakers, children's activities and more are in store at the CEC's free event on July 25

The Community Environmental Council will host its fourth Solar SUNday event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

The event will feature local experts in energy efficiency and solar technology and financing, and activities for the whole family. Admission to the museum is free all day, thanks to SolarWorld, First Solar, Planet Solar and REC Solar.

About 20 exhibitors will provide product demonstrations and display the latest in energy efficiency and solar power. The purpose of the event is to connect the community with financiers, manufacturers, installers and contractors to make it easier for them to reduce energy use and transition to renewable energy for their homes, businesses and transportation.

Speakers Series (Farrand Hall)

» 12:30 p.m.: Visitors can hear about financing energy efficiency and renewable energy, and how to get rebates for solar electric and solar water heating.

» 2 p.m.: A representative from FirstSolar will discuss a utility scale project proposed in the Cuyama Valley. If approved, the project will be the first of its kind in the region.

Children’s Activities

» Noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Storyteller Alan Salazar will tell Chumash Sun Stories in the Coggeshall Bowl.

» All day: Kids can make a solar oven out of a pizza box, solar nature prints and solar carvings with the sun.

Other Highlights

» A free drawing for a whole-home energy efficiency audit from Ward Building (value $600) and other prizes. The drawing is open to anyone who attends a lecture or comes by the CEC booth.

» Free water from the Water Store for anyone who brings a refillable water bottle.

» Food on site provided by s’Cool Food mobile kitchen.

— Megan Birney is a renewable energy specialist for the Community Environmental Council.