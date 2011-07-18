Capps Urges Federal Support for California Flower Growers

Last week, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, led a bipartisan group of her colleagues in writing to U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk to urge him to support California flower growers in their efforts to better compete with global competitors, namely Colombia, that have gained a significant competitive advantage in recent years because of U.S. trade policies.

The letter, signed by 29 other members of the California congressional delegation, specifically asks Kirk to include authorizing language for a cut flower transportation and distribution center in the implementing legislation of the Colombia Free Trade Agreement. The letter also asks Kirk to work with other administration officials to support this treasured California industry. The full text of the letter is below.

“California flower growers produce the finest flowers in the world, but have been seriously hurt by U.S. trade policies with Colombia,” Capps said. “Our local cut flower industry has been devastated by factors beyond their control, and they deserve support from their government to help them create jobs and stay competitive in the global marketplace. I’m proud to support them in this effort.”

California produces the vast majority of American cut flowers. More than 80 percent of domestically grown flowers are grown in the state, accounting for 20 percent of all flowers sold in the United States and directly supporting more than 10,000 jobs in the state.

However, the number of California’s flower farms is shrinking rapidly because of increasing imports from Colombia. In particular, Colombia cut flower producers have received millions of dollars in subsidies from their government and millions of dollars in foreign assistance from the U.S. government during the past 10 years.

California growers are working aggressively to remain competitive through innovation, diversification and determination. Working with the California Cut Flower Commission, the state agricultural commission that advocates on behalf of flower farmers, they have worked to remain competitive by offering higher end products produced in an increasingly environmentally sustainable manner.

They are also in the final phase of developing a new transportation and shipping center that would reduce their shipping costs 30 percent to 40 percent. However, this new system requires significant upfront costs for the growers. Currently, the upfront shipping costs are paid by the customers, but the new consolidated system would shift these costs to the growers. This creates a funding gap between growers paying the carrier and being paid by their customers. The CCFC is seeking federal funding to cover this gap, which would encourage growers to transition to this more efficient system of delivery.

For the past several years, Capps has led the effort in Congress to support California flower growers and help procure the resources needed for the transportation and distribution center.

This is the fourth California congressional delegation letter she has sponsored on this issue, and she also secured language in the fiscal year 2010 Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA and Related Agencies Appropriations Conference Report urging U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to support the project.

The two previous letters were sent to Secretary Vilsack. A copy of the letter follows.



July 14, 2011

Ambassador Ron Kirk

United States Trade Representative

600 17th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20508

Dear Ambassador Kirk:

As you know, last week at the Ways & Means Committee mock markup of the implementing bill for the Colombia Free Trade Agreement, USTR General Counsel Tim Reif stated, “(The U.S. cut flower) issue has been something of importance to the administration in the past, and we are happy to work with you on it.” We applaud your office’s active role in this critical issue and would like to see you commit the needed resources to aid this vital industry.

This letter is not intended to express our views on the Colombia FTA itself, which are varied, but rather to urge you to support American jobs by including authorizing language for a cut flower transportation and distribution center in the implementing legislation of the Colombia FTA. We also request, as you have agreed to in the past, to work with Secretary Vilsack, in addition to Secretaries (Gary) Locke and (Ray) LaHood, to secure funding through their agencies for this critical $15 million project that will keep the cut flower industry alive.

Trade preferences through the Andean Trade Preference Act have nearly destroyed American flower growers; this transportation and distribution center is the only chance this work force of more than 10,000 has to stay alive.

Since ATPA began in 1991, Colombia has gained a staggering 75 percent of the American flower market. This has had devastating consequences for the cut flower industry: U.S. cut flower production has dropped by 22 percent and in California alone, growers have lost $89 million. Yet, these growers have fought back and proposed this transportation and distribution center that will reduce transport costs and enable them to remain competitive with their Colombian counterparts.

This center is essential to preserving thousands of American jobs at less than one-sixth the cost of what growers have lost since ATPA begin in 1991. Furthermore, the construction and labor necessary to build the center will support jobs and stimulate economic growth. With national unemployment at 9.1 percent, you cannot ignore this important segment of the American work force.

Again, we thank you for your support of this important industry and stand ready to work with the administration to include authorizing language in the Colombia FTA, as well as assisting the administration in securing funding for this critical program.

Sincerely,

Lois Capps

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.