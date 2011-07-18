Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:19 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Cate Senior Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran Wins International Brain Bee

'TL' receives a trophy, $3,000 and a summer internship with an esteemed neuroscientist

By Leslie Turnbull for Cate School | July 18, 2011 | 9:05 p.m.

A day of intense written, verbal and practical testing ended with Cate School senior Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran taking top honors at the 2011 international Brain Bee neuroscience competition on Saturday in Florence, Italy.

Cate School senior Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran is awarded first place at Saturday's international Brain Bee neuroscience competition.
Cate School senior Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran is awarded first place at Saturday’s international Brain Bee neuroscience competition. (Cate School courtesy photo)

The International Brain Bee is a nonprofit neuroscience competition for high school students. Directed by founder Dr. Norbert Myslinski of the University of Maryland, the Brain Bee is an attempt to motivate students to learn about the brain, to capture their imaginations and to inspire them to pursue careers in biomedical brain research.

There are about 70 local Brain Bee coordinators worldwide who conduct competitions annually. The winner of each local competition is invited to attend a National Brain Bee competition in his or her own country, and the winner of each National Bee is invited to compete in the international championship.

“TL (as he is affectionately known on the Mesa) “had the time of his life,” according to his mother, Le-Than Tran, who traveled to Italy with her son.

Noting the competition was very close, she said, “Winning was just icing on the cake. The kids made a Facebook group to chat before the competition, so by the time they got to Florence they already knew a lot about each other. When they parted on Saturday they were all so sad. It was the friendliest group of competitors I have ever seen.”

This year’s International Brain Bee competitors came from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India, Korea, Poland, Nigeria, Italy, Romania, United Arab Emirates and Germany. Ages ranged from 14 to 18.

In addition to a large traveling trophy, which will be displayed at Cate School during the coming school year, TL received a personal trophy, a $3,000 prize and a summer internship with an esteemed neuroscientist.

Click here for more information about the Brain Bee competition.

— Leslie Turnbull is an administrator for Cate School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 