Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Firefighter’s Cross-Country Bike Ride to Honor Fallen Heroes Includes Stop in Santa Barbara

The public is invited to Fire Station 12 on Calle Real to meet Chris Rupp of Wisconsin

By Michelle Yandre for Fire Ride Tribute 2011 | July 18, 2011 | 3:26 p.m.

Chris Rupp, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee senior and part-time firefighter and EMT, has planned an honorary bike route spanning more than 4,000 miles that will take him from San Francisco to New York City over the course of two months.

Rupp along with other firefighters, will make this journey to pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Monday marks the beginning of this journey. Rupp will be the only one biking the entire route, but he encourages anyone and everyone to join him along the way as he passes through each area.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. David Sadecki said Rupp will arrive at Fire Station 12 at 5330 Calle Real in Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. Thursday, and the public is invited to stop by to meet him. He will ride from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara that day, and will depart for Los Angeles on Friday.

The ride is scheduled to come to an end on the morning of Sept. 11, 2011 — marking the 10-year anniversary of 9/11.

“Getting to New York on 9/11 is important because that day signifies unity in the fire service that is unparalleled to any other moment in time,” Rupp said.

Rupp has been working closely with fire departments across the country and specifically with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors America’s fallen firefighters and provides assistance and support to the survivors of these heroes. The ride, Rupp says, will provide a means of support and unity for friends, neighbors and co-workers of the men and women who lost their lives not just on 9/11, but in the line of duty everyday.

Rupp and the other riders will be sharing information about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and spreading awareness about where to turn if ever a loved one answers the call of duty with his or her life.

Fire Ride Tribute 2011 is a personal mission for Rupp, a 23-year-old volunteer firefighter and EMT. As an eighth-grader in 2001, Rupp remembers the event and the men and women who inspired him join the fire service at age 18. He says the passion he has as a fire service member fuels this tribute.

For more information about Fire Ride Tribute 2011, contact Rupp at 608.852.4246 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here.

— Michelle Yandre represents Fire Ride Tribute 2011.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 