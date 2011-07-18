Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Gino DiCaro: California Should Lead in All Jobs, Not Just 2 Percent of Them

Green employment is hardly the answer to the state's accelerating job losses

By Gino DiCaro for the California Manufacturers & Technology Association | July 18, 2011 | 8:03 p.m.

During a recent California Energy Commission proceeding on the state’s clean energy goals, it was recommended that job creation be included as a metric for measuring the success of our clean energy program. This metric can only be meaningful if we count both job creation and job loss associated with clean energy policies. Therefore, our job-creation goal, and the metric to measure it, should only count net new jobs.

This prompted us to look at the Brookings Institution’s recently released report on green jobs, Sizing the Clean Economy. Brookings’ research concludes that California leads the country in “green”-sector employment, boasting 332,000 jobs. What Brookings does not do is take a critical look at the number of jobs lost due to our clean energy policies, i.e. higher energy costs, increased environmental permitting fees and loss of predictability for future costs.

To put the numbers in perspective, 332,000 green jobs account for only 2 percent of California’s workforce, about one job for every 115 residents. Further, it doesn’t nearly make up for the state’s overall high-wage job loss over the past 10 years.

Green job definitions vary widely, depending on who sets the criteria. For instance, the Brookings report maintains that public mass-transit operators are in fact “green.” Even with the broadest definitions, the green economy on its own will not catapult California into its next great economic boom. The emerging green sector is an important part of California’s overall economy, but will only grow and succeed if the state’s investment climate is competitive with other states and nations.

California can’t count on large-scale job growth without a predictable and competitive environment for a diverse range of investors and employers. “Green” mandates and subsidies increase costs and force reduced output on existing employers, making other parts of our economy inefficient and less competitive. That’s a tough pill for existing employer groups to swallow when the goal of their sacrifice is to force-feed a 2 percent sector of the workforce that can’t survive without ongoing incentives and subsidies.

We at the California Manufacturers & Technology Association compared some of California’s high-wage sector employment statistics to the new green jobs numbers. Basically, we found that our green jobs do not net out our losses. Here’s how the numbers broke down:

071811-CMTA High Wage Green

— Gino DiCaro is vice president of communications at the California Manufacturers & Technology Association and writes the CMTA’s MPowered blog.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 