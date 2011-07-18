Review: SBCC’s Stage Production of ‘Cadillac’ Is Solid Gold

The Solid Gold Cadillac, a 1953 comic play by Howard Teichmann and George Kaufman, was made into a film a few years later, reworked into a romantic comedy with Judy Holliday. At SBCC, however, audiences are treated to the authentic stage production, directed by Katie Laris, with all original elements and dialogue retained.

Program notes indicate there was some discussion of revising lines about the “outrageous” $175,000 salary of a corporation’s CEO, and a character’s declaration that in Washington, D.C., “If you’re not honest down here, they catch you at it and then you do get hell.” Could this perhaps be taken as satire, even in the more innocent times it was written?

The heroine is Laura Partridge, a verging-on-elderly ex-actress who owns a few shares of stock in General Products Corporation, a mega-conglomerate manufacturing everything from thumbtacks to tractors. When she shows up to a stockholders meeting asking some questions that no one on the board wants to answer, the unexpected unfolds. In the role of Mrs. Partridge, Linda MacNeal projects just the right level of good-natured naivety, anchoring the cast and providing the perfect foil for the unsavory board members she is pitted against.

Jessica Spaw plays Mrs. Partridge’s secretary, Amelia, with a keen sense of humanity, as her character undergoes a transformation under the gentle influence of her boss.

Sean Jackson has proved his comic chops in several recent local theater productions. Here he sinks his teeth into the role of Clifford Snell, the humorless Board Treasurer. Though understated, his facial expressions and dry delivery of lines are spot-on and highlight any scene he appears in.

Tom Hinshaw is the equally dour Board President. With his imposing height and commanding manner, he is quite convincing in the role and delivers a few laugh-worthy lines himself. Bob Blackford, as Board Secretary, begins to play his character in a more flamboyant and broad manner toward the end. Only hinted at earlier on, this amusing element would have been welcome from the outset.

The pacing and humor pick up considerably near the end of Act 1 with the appearance of Richard Hoag as Edward McKeever, who has left General Products for a position in the government. Hoag is an extremely gifted comic actor, with an energy and presence that shine. His character blusters and frets, and involves his devoted secretary in his motivational exercise routine. When McKeever joins forces with Mrs. Partridge in her efforts, the chemistry between them is light and easy. His recitation for her of a poem learned as a boy is worth the price of admission.

The use of a television screen with footage of Cole Robert Eubanks, Grant Harvey and Angela McLafferty playing broadcasters of various local news programs breaking a pivotal story was effective and humorous. Live narration was provided by Peter Bie, himself a well-known local broadcaster with a smooth yet animated voice. This element worked well to add texture and invest the audience more deeply in the plot.

Running for one more weekend at SBCC’s Interim Theatre, through July 23, The Solid Gold Cadillac is funny and endearing and whether or not it prompts reflection on the state of big business, it is sure to inspire laughter, leaving us all the richer in spirit.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.