Susan Rose Elected to McCune Foundation’s Board of Directors

She brings to the organization a distinguished record of community involvement

Susan Rose has been elected to the Board of Directors of the McCune Foundation.

She served for eight years as a supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and has a distinguished record of community involvement in the region.

Her career working for government and nonprofit agencies in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will help inform the foundation’s grantmaking.

“The election of Susan Rose to our foundation’s board strengthens us,” said Sara Miller McCune, who established the foundation with her late husband, George McCune, in 1990. “Susan’s regional knowledge and keen insight will enable us to make better decisions in the next few years — when philanthropic investments are so much more important than ever before.”

The foundation awards $850,000 annually to grassroots groups that build social capital and empower residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Rose served for six years as executive director of the Los Angeles Commission on the Status of Women. She worked to ensure that all women had equal participation in city government and to promote the general welfare of the city’s women.

Rose also served for three years on the state Fair Employment and Housing Commission, California’s civil rights agency.

Her civic involvement includes service with Antioch University, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Human Rights Watch, The Fund for Santa Barbara and many other local organizations.

She has a master’s degree in American history from Southern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in public administration from USC.

— Claudia Armann is executive director of the McCune Foundation.