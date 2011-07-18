Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Susan Rose Elected to McCune Foundation’s Board of Directors

She brings to the organization a distinguished record of community involvement

By Claudia Armann for the McCune Foundation | July 18, 2011 | 3:39 p.m.

Susan Rose
Susan Rose

Susan Rose has been elected to the Board of Directors of the McCune Foundation.

She served for eight years as a supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and has a distinguished record of community involvement in the region.

Her career working for government and nonprofit agencies in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will help inform the foundation’s grantmaking.

“The election of Susan Rose to our foundation’s board strengthens us,” said Sara Miller McCune, who established the foundation with her late husband, George McCune, in 1990. “Susan’s regional knowledge and keen insight will enable us to make better decisions in the next few years — when philanthropic investments are so much more important than ever before.”

The foundation awards $850,000 annually to grassroots groups that build social capital and empower residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Rose served for six years as executive director of the Los Angeles Commission on the Status of Women. She worked to ensure that all women had equal participation in city government and to promote the general welfare of the city’s women.

Rose also served for three years on the state Fair Employment and Housing Commission, California’s civil rights agency.

Her civic involvement includes service with Antioch University, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Human Rights Watch, The Fund for Santa Barbara and many other local organizations.

She has a master’s degree in American history from Southern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in public administration from USC.

— Claudia Armann is executive director of the McCune Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 