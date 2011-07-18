Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Transphorm to Host Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Wednesday's mixer will spotlight the company's innovative approach to energy efficiency

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | July 18, 2011 | 3:48 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s July Business After Hours event will be held at Transphorm, 75 Castillian Drive in Goleta, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Learn more about how Transphorm is making energy infrastructure more efficient.

The company is taking a new approach to energy efficiency. Its innovative new power modules eliminate heat waste from virtually any consumer or commercial product powered by electricity, saving consumers and businesses real money in the process.

Transphorm’s technology is reshaping electrical devices of all sizes, including power supplies for data servers and personal computers, consumer appliances, power converters for hybrid and electric cars, photovoltaic panels, wind generators and HVAC systems.

Come enjoy a glass of wine, catch up with other local businesses and hear more about new technology growing right in Goleta.

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers and at the door.

Click here to register.

