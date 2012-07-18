Carpinteria Cares for Youth Offering Free Photography Workshop

Three-session course with Ted Rhodes is open to Carpinteria youths ages 12 to 19

Carpinteria Cares for Youth is sponsoring a photography workshop for youths with acclaimed photographer Ted Rhodes.

This workshop will focus on lighting, lenses, composition and camera settings/angles. Each session is part classroom and part hands-on field trip work.

Open to all Carpinteria youths ages 12 to 19 and funded through the City of Carpinteria, there is no charge for the three-session workshop, running from 4 to 6 p.m. July 23, July 25 and July 30 at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road.

Students are requested to bring their own digital camera, notepad and pencil. A reception for all art classes will be held on Aug. 8 when artwork will be displayed and returned to students.

Pre-registration is required and may be done by calling 805.689.9640, emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or clicking here. A signed parental request form, available on the website, is required and may be brought to the first class.

— Amrita Salm is co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.