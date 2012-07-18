Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:37 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Cares for Youth Offering Free Photography Workshop

Three-session course with Ted Rhodes is open to Carpinteria youths ages 12 to 19

By Amrita Salm for Carpinteria Cares For Youth | July 18, 2012 | 2:34 p.m.

Carpinteria Cares for Youth is sponsoring a photography workshop for youths with acclaimed photographer Ted Rhodes.

This workshop will focus on lighting, lenses, composition and camera settings/angles. Each session is part classroom and part hands-on field trip work.

Open to all Carpinteria youths ages 12 to 19 and funded through the City of Carpinteria, there is no charge for the three-session workshop, running from 4 to 6 p.m. July 23, July 25 and July 30 at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road.

Students are requested to bring their own digital camera, notepad and pencil. A reception for all art classes will be held on Aug. 8 when artwork will be displayed and returned to students.

Pre-registration is required and may be done by calling 805.689.9640, emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or clicking here. A signed parental request form, available on the website, is required and may be brought to the first class.

— Amrita Salm is co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 