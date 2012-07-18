Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

County Park Commission Schedules Workshops on Beach Parking Fees

Public comment will be taken at meetings July 26, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23

By Herman Parker for the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department | July 18, 2012 | 6:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Park Commission will be receiving a presentation from staff concerning the potential implementation of beach parking fees at seven county beaches: Rincon Beach, Loon Point, Lookout Park, Arroyo Burro Beach, Goleta Beach, Ocean Beach and Guadalupe Dunes Park.

The commission will hear and consider all public comment.

The public is invited to attend and provide comments at the following commission meetings:

» Special meeting of July 26 — 9:30 a.m., Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor, Santa Barbara
*Remote testimony is available in the Santa Maria Board of Supervisors Conference Room

» Special meeting of Aug. 16 — 5:30 p.m., Santa Barbara Planning Commission Hearing Room, 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara
*Remote testimony is available in the Santa Maria Board of Supervisors Hearing Room

» Regular meeting of Aug. 23 — 9:30 a.m., Santa Maria Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria
*Remote testimony is available in the Planning Commission Hearing Room

The public is also invited to view the questionnaire regarding beach parking fees by clicking here. Please complete all questionnaire responses by Aug. 16. For more information, call 805.568.2467.

— Herman Parker for the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department.

 
