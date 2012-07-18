Susan Epstein Files for Re-election to Goleta School Board

The eight-year incumbent says there's 'still important work to be done'

Goleta School Board president Susan Epstein has filed documents with Santa Barbara County Elections to run for re-election.

Epstein was first elected in 2004 and unopposed for re-election in 2008.

“During my eight years as a board member, we raised test scores dramatically, expanded music, art, technology, fitness and science programs, and retained small class sizes during challenging economic times. We reduced administrative overhead and kept cuts away from the classroom,” Epstein said. “I spearheaded our switch to locally grown produce and cooked-from-scratch entrees in school meals, and this has generated a profit with surplus funds going to our general fund to support classroom instruction.”

Epstein graduated from Stanford University, where she studied computer science and has a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

“Teaching government and journalism in a public high school provided me with a deeper understanding of the classroom needs of students and teachers,” she said.

She has served as executive director of a number of nonprofit organizations and also works as a management consultant. As the founding director of the nonprofit initiative Santa Barbara Village, Epstein formed partnerships with local agencies and businesses to help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Her re-election bid has garnered a lot of support.

“I am honored that all my colleagues on the Goleta school Board and the Santa Barbara school board have endorsed my re-election,” Epstein said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve you and your children. Please join me in continuing to work for excellence in our schools.”

The Goleta Union School District includes nine elementary schools and four preschools. Epstein has a son in the elementary school district and a daughter at Goleta Valley Junior High.

“There is still important work to be done,” Epstein said, “and I would like to serve our community and the families in our school district for another four years.”

Click here for more information about Epstein.