Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:28 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Susan Epstein Files for Re-election to Goleta School Board

The eight-year incumbent says there's 'still important work to be done'

By Susan Epstein | July 18, 2012 | 4:44 p.m.

Goleta School Board president Susan Epstein has filed documents with Santa Barbara County Elections to run for re-election.

Susan Epstein
Susan Epstein

Epstein was first elected in 2004 and unopposed for re-election in 2008.

“During my eight years as a board member, we raised test scores dramatically, expanded music, art, technology, fitness and science programs, and retained small class sizes during challenging economic times. We reduced administrative overhead and kept cuts away from the classroom,” Epstein said. “I spearheaded our switch to locally grown produce and cooked-from-scratch entrees in school meals, and this has generated a profit with surplus funds going to our general fund to support classroom instruction.”

Epstein graduated from Stanford University, where she studied computer science and has a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

“Teaching government and journalism in a public high school provided me with a deeper understanding of the classroom needs of students and teachers,” she said.

She has served as executive director of a number of nonprofit organizations and also works as a management consultant. As the founding director of the nonprofit initiative Santa Barbara Village, Epstein formed partnerships with local agencies and businesses to help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Her re-election bid has garnered a lot of support.

“I am honored that all my colleagues on the Goleta school Board and the Santa Barbara school board have endorsed my re-election,” Epstein said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve you and your children. Please join me in continuing to work for excellence in our schools.”

The Goleta Union School District includes nine elementary schools and four preschools. Epstein has a son in the elementary school district and a daughter at Goleta Valley Junior High.

“There is still important work to be done,” Epstein said, “and I would like to serve our community and the families in our school district for another four years.”

Click here for more information about Epstein.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 