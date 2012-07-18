Dr. Eric Trautwein Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors

He practices internal medicine and provides palliative care in Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that Dr. Eric Trautwein has joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Trautwein practices internal medicine in Santa Barbara while also providing palliative care at Serenity House and Cottage Hospital.

In addition, he serves as an associate medical director of the VNA Hospice and is active in medical education with the residency program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Trautwein received his medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed his residency program at Cottage Hospital. He is board certified in both internal and palliative medicine.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.