Jodi House Welcomes Carrie Bissell as Executive Director

Carrie Bissell has been hired as executive director of Jodi House.

She had been an independent business and marketing consultant in Santa Barbara since 2002.

Before that she was vice president of corporate marketing for Technicolor Inc. in Camarillo.

She has a master’s degree in business administration and a real estate license.

Her family owns Bissell Chiropractic Sports Medicine in Montecito. She is married and has two daughters.

Jodi House, at 625 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a member of the Jodi House Board of Directors.