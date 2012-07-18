‘Ragged Remnants’ of Fabio Headed to Central Coast

Showers and thunderstorms possible as moisture from former hurricane streams through the region

Hurricane Fabio — or what’s left of it — is making a visit to Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 20- to 30-percent chance of showers — and possibly even a few thunderstorms, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Most areas will see only trace amounts of precipitation, Sukup said, but isolated thunderstorms could drop up to half an inch.

Hurricane Fabio formed several days ago off the west coast of Mexico, but never made landfall, and has been diminishing in strength ever since.

What’s left doesn’t even qualify as a tropical depression, Sukup said, calling the incoming weather “the ragged remnants.”

A clearing and drying trend should settle in through the weekend, Sukup said, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible early next week as monsoonal moisture moves into the region, mainly to the south.

Lightning associated with thunderstorms presents some wildfire risk, Sukup said, but rising humidity — between 60 and 90 percent — should curtail the threat.

High temperatures over the next several days should be in the mid-70s, with overnight lows around 60. Winds are expected to be generally light.

