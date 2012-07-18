Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:25 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Ragged Remnants’ of Fabio Headed to Central Coast

Showers and thunderstorms possible as moisture from former hurricane streams through the region

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:10 p.m. | July 18, 2012 | 8:25 p.m.

Hurricane Fabio — or what’s left of it — is making a visit to Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 20- to 30-percent chance of showers — and possibly even a few thunderstorms, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Most areas will see only trace amounts of precipitation, Sukup said, but isolated thunderstorms could drop up to half an inch.

Hurricane Fabio formed several days ago off the west coast of Mexico, but never made landfall, and has been diminishing in strength ever since.

What’s left doesn’t even qualify as a tropical depression, Sukup said, calling the incoming weather “the ragged remnants.”

A clearing and drying trend should settle in through the weekend, Sukup said, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible early next week as monsoonal moisture moves into the region, mainly to the south.

Lightning associated with thunderstorms presents some wildfire risk, Sukup said, but rising humidity — between 60 and 90 percent — should curtail the threat.

High temperatures over the next several days should be in the mid-70s, with overnight lows around 60. Winds are expected to be generally light.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 