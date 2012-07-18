Santa Barbara Bank & Trust to Hold Community Shred Days in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Iron Mountain, is sponsoring two Community Shred Days in Carpinteria.

The events, free to the public, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded, and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders are not acceptable. There is a limit of six banker boxes or the equivalent per vehicle and, in order to improve the traffic flow and efficiency of this operation, please ensure boxes are delivered from vehicles only.

“Shredding old documents that contain information such as your Social Security number, bank account numbers or any other confidential data is an essential step in protecting yourself from identity theft,” said Randy Weiss, SBB&T community relations officer. “We’ve had tremendous success in our previous shredding events in Santa Barbara and Solvang, and we hope to make this important program a regular event throughout our communities.”

For more information, call Weiss at 805.899.8448.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.