Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Veteran’s Museum Launches New Exhibit, Recognizes Board of Supervisors

Display in the Veterans Memorial Building on West Cabrillo Boulevard commemorates all Santa Barbara-area veterans

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 18, 2012 | 11:21 p.m.

A new exhibit hall to commemorate all Santa Barbara residents who have served in the armed forces was opened Wednesday by the Pierre Claeyssens Veteran’s Museum and Library at the Veterans Memorial Building on West Cabrillo Boulevard.

The foundation also used the grand opening as an opportunity to personally thank the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for its unanimous decision to continue funding three Veteran Service Officer positions by presenting each board member with a personalized plaque and an autographed copy of With Their Eyes Turned Skyward by Karen Ramsdell and Michel Nellis.

The exhibit features framed photographs, medals and other military decorations of local veterans who have served in any conflict, including World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. The veterans being honored are from all branches of the military and all ranks, from private to four-star general — including former President Ronald Reagan.

“We’re really trying to encompass all of the wars and be inclusive of all local veterans,” museum director and Vietnam veteran John Blankenship said. “Some veterans are reluctant because they see all of the medals up there there, so we have to convince them that it is not about how many medals you have or whether you have been shot.”

Blankenship said the exhibit is only the beginning, and he hopes to see it grow as more and more veterans are recognized. Dr. Adam Lewis, who serves on the museum’s executive committee and does research for the displays, said he goes through each veteran’s service record to make the exhibit as accurate as possible.

“We are trying to make sure that when we put something up there, the family of each veteran can look at it and say, ‘That’s really the way it was,’” Lewis said.

Before awarding the plaques, Vietnam veteran Peter Bie discussed the necessity of veteran’s services, pointing toward issues such as an alarmingly high suicide rate among veterans, and the excessively long wait time to make claims in the current system.

The awards were then presented to Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Steve Lavagnino and representatives from the offices of Janet Wolf, Joni Gray and Doreen Farr by Sgt. Maj. Robert Forties, a decorated World War II veteran.

Carbajal expressed gratitude toward the rest of the board for unanimously supporting the issue of veterans services.

“We may have our differences, but I’m glad we can come together on this issue and give these veterans the services they rightfully deserve,” Carbajal said.

Despite the fact that these officer positions have been cut in the past due to budget restraints, they are now part of the permanent annual budget and are here to stay, according to Lavignino.

“I think it’ll be a cold day in hell before we cut that position,” he said.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 