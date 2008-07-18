Westmont’s Murchison Gym Makeover Begins at Ground Floor

Several hundred youngsters who arrive for a basketball camp in less than two weeks will be the first to play on Westmont College‘s new state-of-the-art court in Murchison Gym. Workers are putting the finishing touches on the surface, including lines and a half-court logo that are being painted on the floor over the next several days.

Alex Nizet, director of athletic development, says the project is being funded through donations.

“The renovation of Murchison Gym is an important step in the overall goal of developing first-rate athletic facilities at Westmont,” he said. “Not only will our student-athletes enjoy competing in the new gym, the upgraded facility will help our basketball and volleyball recruiting and offer fans a more exciting and comfortable experience.”

The new, DIN-certified hardwood floor will lessen stress on the athletes. The bleachers will provide more comfortable seating for fans, especially in the section with seat backs.

“This summer we will complete the first of a three-phase renovation,” Nizet said. “Over the next few years we plan to add new mezzanine sections behind each backboard along with a newly renovated lobby and Hall of Fame.”

Westmont will name the new floor Kammerer Court in honor of Chet Kammerer, who has won more games than any other Warriors coach. Over 17 seasons, he led the men’s basketball team to 359 victories, claimed five NAIA District 3 championships, two Golden State Athletic Conference titles and took the Warriors to the NAIA National Tournament five times. His 1983-84 squad reached the No. 1 national ranking and advanced to the NAIA Final Four, finishing 31-4. His leadership helped to move the Warriors into the forefront of NAIA athletics.

Although the floor will be completed before Snow Valley Basketball School arrives July 27, the bleachers will not arrive and be installed until next month. Crews also will put in new glass and doors in the lobby and build a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Workers removed the old wood floor by hand to be recycled in the walls of the lobby, as the floor of the new gallery and perhaps in other locations in future buildings.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.