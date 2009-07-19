Harris Sherline: No Wonder We Are in So Much Trouble

The Santa Barbara News-Press recently carried one of the most amazing commentaries I have read in a long time — about real estate development in Santa Barbara.

Written by Cathie McCammon, a candidate for the Santa Barbara City Council, it revealed an appalling lack of understanding of economics and the free-market system. Sadly, McCammon’s mindset is typical of most of the politicians who hold public office today in Santa Barbara County, California and Congress.

McGammon wrote, in part, “I was very disappointed with the recent Plan Santa Barbara workshops on density and unit size. The hired consultants showed what it would take for a private-sector developer to produce more work-force housing at a profit. ... Since when is our planning process concerned with the developer’s profit?”

What? Since when should any government’s planning process not be concerned with the developer’s profit? Clearly, McCammon doesn’t understand the concept of incentives. Does she think developers will build anything if the planning process makes it impossible for them to make money?

One thing political leaders and planners should understand is that, other than nonprofit organizations, no one in their right mind is going to build housing anywhere without the potential of making a profit. Who would risk their time, energy and capital without a reasonable expectation of gain? Not just to break-even but to make a profit. I’m not sure what McCammon thinks motivates people to develop property, but whatever it is, developers surely do not do it for their health or because they want to do something nice for fellow citizens.

I don’t know what McCammon does for a living, but I have a hard time believing she would be willing to knowingly work for nothing or at a loss, any more than a developer would or should.

A recent News-Press commentary provided readers with insight into McCammon’s thinking when the paper noted that the first interview question Travis Armstrong asks candidates for the Santa Barbara City Council is why anyone would want to run for it.

On AM 1290 News-Press Radio: “Travis and Cathie McCammon hash it out,” Armstrong said, “why does this old broad want to be on the City Council? ... She spoke in a world-weary monotone and complained that the present council is too mean. She wants a council that won’t make people feel bad, that tucks them in at night and reads them a bedtime story. WTF kinda people are living in Santa Barbara that they need a council to make them feel good? That’s not a city council’s responsibility to make you feel good. She complained about the meetings and comment period ... and said people should be able to talk endlessly to the council. What about the people waiting in line? She said people don’t have the opportunity to communicate with the council. Ever heard of e-mail, Cathie?”

In a further display of her lack of understanding about the role of government in planning, McCammon concluded her commentary with this statement: “What we want are proposed projects that will fit within our limited resources of air quality and water, and infrastructure compatible with Santa Barbara’s unique character. We are not San Francisco.”

Santa Barbara may not be San Francisco, but with politicians like McCammon, it can’t be far behind.

Sadly, McCammon’s attitude is far too common among people in government today. My guess is that if it ever dawns on her that developers will not build without a reasonable expectation of profit, she will conclude that the only alternative is to have the government do it.

However, we have already seen evidence of the failures of developing housing that are a result of government activism in the housing markets of Chicago and New York. We don’t need to replicate that experience in Santa Barbara County, or anywhere else for that matter. Unfortunately, we can expect more of the same if we don’t elect candidates to public office who have a clear understanding of how the market system should work.

