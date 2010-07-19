20th-Year Reunion for SBHS Class of 1990

A gathering is planned for July 31 at Glen Annie Golf Club

Santa Barbara High School’s Class of 1990 and guests will gather for a 20th-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Glen Annie Golf Club.

Tickets are $70 per person if purchased in advance at www.sbhs1990.com, or $75 per person at the door.

Tickets include heavy appetizers and one drink (nonalcoholic drinks are free). Wear casual evening attire.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sydney Gardner is an organizer of the Santa Barbara High School Class of 1990 reunion.