Cathedral Oaks, Calle Real to Close for Bridge Replacement Project

Work is scheduled in the area from July 26 to Aug. 20

As part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, Cathedral Oaks Road at Calle Real will be closed July 26 to Aug. 20. Cathedral Oaks at Calle Real will be shifted slightly to the west in order to prepare for the bridge replacement.

Calle Real at Cathedral Oaks Road will be closed Aug. 16-20. Both closures were planned to be completed before the start of school.

Remaining work on Calle Real will be done behind K-Rail, and two lanes of traffic on Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks will be maintained. Several days of one-way reversing traffic control will be necessary on Calle Real to complete the widening on the south side of Calle Real after the structure abutment is built.

This closure may increase delays at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time to get through that area, especially during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. rush.

The project is proceeding on schedule. The temporary southbound on-ramp was opened on schedule; it is narrower than the permanent ramps, so drivers are advised to use caution.

This new intersection is part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, which will construct a new overcrossing on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road to replace the existing overcrossing at Winchester Canyon Road.

Residents are advised to use caution in construction zones and to follow the directions given by flaggers.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.