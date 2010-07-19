Cox Cares Now Accepting Grant Applications

Funding of $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 will be awarded to community organizations

A people’s choice award with a charitable twist, Cox Cares has announced that its annual grant contest is now open.

The event brings the power to the people by giving them the opportunity to vote for the organizations that will receive $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 grants from the nonprofit Cox Cares.

Empowering the public in its grant-giving process, the democratic nature of Cox Cares’ grant contest ensures that funds are allocated to the organizations focused on making life better for its local customers and associates in Orange County, North Camp Pendleton, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara.

The grant application period is now open to U.S.-based, qualified and tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations in Orange County, North Camp Pendleton, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara with high-quality programs and services, well-defined goals, a commitment to maximizing available resources and a reputation for meeting objectives and reporting measured results.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to click here and complete an online application. All applications must be received by midnight on July 30.

Cox Cares’ Grant Committee, made up of Cox associates, community and business leaders, will select 10 organization finalists based on such clearly defined goals and objectives as the quality of the program and its impact on the areas of youths, education and seniors. Additional considerations will include the project scope and overall impact on the community, the number of people served, and the validity and urgency of needs addressed. Preference also will be awarded to programs that will provide a unique service not currently offered in the community.

After the Grant Committee’s selections, set to be made by Aug. 20, Cox Cares will name the finalists online. At that time, the public can cast an online vote for the nonprofit it deems most deserving of a grant.

Since 2000, Cox Cares has donated more than $700,000 to more than 95 local nonprofit organizations through in-kind and direct cash support, much of which is derived from the contributions of nearly 1,000 employees based in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Click here for complete details about Cox Cares’ 2010 grant application process.

— Sarah Peterson is the digital marketing manager for Cox Communications.