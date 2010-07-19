Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Cox Cares Now Accepting Grant Applications

Funding of $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 will be awarded to community organizations

By Sarah Peterson | July 19, 2010 | 6:20 p.m.

A people’s choice award with a charitable twist, Cox Cares has announced that its annual grant contest is now open.

The event brings the power to the people by giving them the opportunity to vote for the organizations that will receive $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 grants from the nonprofit Cox Cares.

Empowering the public in its grant-giving process, the democratic nature of Cox Cares’ grant contest ensures that funds are allocated to the organizations focused on making life better for its local customers and associates in Orange County, North Camp Pendleton, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara.

The grant application period is now open to U.S.-based, qualified and tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations in Orange County, North Camp Pendleton, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara with high-quality programs and services, well-defined goals, a commitment to maximizing available resources and a reputation for meeting objectives and reporting measured results.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to click here and complete an online application. All applications must be received by midnight on July 30.

Cox Cares’ Grant Committee, made up of Cox associates, community and business leaders, will select 10 organization finalists based on such clearly defined goals and objectives as the quality of the program and its impact on the areas of youths, education and seniors. Additional considerations will include the project scope and overall impact on the community, the number of people served, and the validity and urgency of needs addressed. Preference also will be awarded to programs that will provide a unique service not currently offered in the community.

After the Grant Committee’s selections, set to be made by Aug. 20, Cox Cares will name the finalists online. At that time, the public can cast an online vote for the nonprofit it deems most deserving of a grant.

Since 2000, Cox Cares has donated more than $700,000 to more than 95 local nonprofit organizations through in-kind and direct cash support, much of which is derived from the contributions of nearly 1,000 employees based in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Click here for complete details about Cox Cares’ 2010 grant application process.

— Sarah Peterson is the digital marketing manager for Cox Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 