Goleta to Host Public Workshop on Old Town Parking

The city is conducting a study to improve parking on and near Hollister Avenue

By Valerie Kushnerov | July 19, 2010 | 7:12 p.m.

The City of Goleta will host a public workshop at 7 p.m. July 21 at the Goleta Valley Community Center to encourage community input regarding parking in Goleta Old Town.

As part of Old Town redevelopment efforts, the City of Goleta is conducting a parking study in Old Town to assess opportunities and constraints with the overall goal to improve parking for businesses on and near Hollister Avenue.

“This study is very much needed for Old Town given the ongoing parking issues that have plagued the Hollister Avenue corridor there for many years,” said Steve Wagner, community services director. “It will segue directly into the overall Hollister Avenue Redesign Project that is currently in the initial planning stages.”

As part of the public outreach effort, the city prepared an anonymous survey to gain needed additional input to help its in its parking assessment as effectively as possible. Click here to view it in English, or click here to view it in Spanish.

The survey and a workshop flier were mailed to more than 1,100 business owners, property owners and residents in Old Town. The flier was mailed to an additional 1,250 business owners, property owners and residents in the greater Old Town area.

All interested people are invited to attend. Spanish translation will be available.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

