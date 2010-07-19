Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Heritage Oaks Bank Hires New SBA Lending Manager

Karen Nuño will work out of the bank's Town Center West office in Santa Maria

By Mitch Massey | July 19, 2010 | 6:44 p.m.

In an effort to enhance its Small Business Administration department, Heritage Oaks Bank welcomes Karen Nuño as its new vice president/SBA lending manager.

Karen Nuño
She is responsible for expanding the bank’s SBA department and enhancing the bank’s small-business program.

Nuño be headquartered at the Town Center West office in Santa Maria, and will provide SBA services throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“We are thrilled to announce that Karen Nuño has joined Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First Bank as vice president/SBA lending manager,” said Joanne Funari, executive vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank. “We are very fortunate to have someone like Karen, who has broad experience in banking with a unique interest in government guaranteed programs. She will provide valuable financial counsel to current and prospective customers. She is a great addition to our team.”

“I desired to work for a bank that remained a true ‘community’ bank,” Nuño said.

She has been in banking for 22 years; specializing in government guaranteed programs, specifically 19 years in SBA and 10 years in USDA. She has extensive experience in the SBA departments of Montecito Bank & Trust and Community West Bank, and most recently served for six years as the vice president/government guarantee loan manager covering California for Rabobank

In her spare time, Nuño enjoys cooking, helping the elderly and spending time with her family. She has lived on the Central Coast all her life.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank.

 
