Highway 101 Paving Project Postponed a Week

Work is now scheduled to begin next Monday, July 26

A project to repave and repair 8.5 miles of Highway 101 from Milpas Street to just south of Patterson Avenue will begin Monday, July 26. The work had been scheduled to begin July 19.

There will be lane/ramp closures from 8 p.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Caltrans will remove the top layer of pavement and repave it with asphalt using a Bonded Wearing Course, a very tough material that will greatly improve the ride for motorists. It will provide better visibility in rainy conditions, and reduce back splash and tire spray.

The project is expected to be completed in December.

The contractor for the $5.5 million project is George Reed Inc. of Modesto.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.