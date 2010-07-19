Jason Mraz Adds Santa Barbara to Fall Concert Tour

Tickets go on sale July 24 for his Oct. 8 performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Grammy Award-winning and multiplatinum recording artist Jason Mraz has announced a special show at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St.

It’s one of only two California stops on his fall tour. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24.

Mraz is well known for his songwriting abilities and catchy pop tunes. His latest release, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., earned two Grammy awards in 2010; Best Male Pop Vocal

Performance for “Make It Mine” and Best Pop Collaboration for “Lucky.” It also garnered three Grammy nominations in 2009, including Song of the Year, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “I’m Yours.”

The album, Mraz’s most self-assured effort to date, is characterized by songs wrapped in clever, observant lyrics and strong, engaging pop melodies, all inspired by “gratitude.”

Since its release in 2008, “I’m Yours” has been certified five-times platinum and made history as the first song ever to top the charts at four pop radio formats: Hot AC, CHR/Top 40, Triple A and AC. The song holds the record as the longest-running song on the Billboard “Hot 100” chart in the chart’s 51-year history.

We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. has become and international sensation. More than 3.5 million albums have been sold worldwide. In addition the album’s platinum certification in the United States, the album has received multiple platinum certifications in Korea (five), France (four) and Indonesia (three); double platinum certifications in Australia and Canada; and platinum certification in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Mraz’s songwriting talents were recently recognized when he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s esteemed “Hal David Starlight Award” at the organization’s 40th anniversary gala. The award is given to gifted songwriters who are making an impact in the music industry via their original songs.

Ticket prices range from $34 to $58 plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including The Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl box office

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.