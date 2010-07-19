Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:59 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Jason Mraz Adds Santa Barbara to Fall Concert Tour

Tickets go on sale July 24 for his Oct. 8 performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jeanne Hart | July 19, 2010 | 5:12 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning and multiplatinum recording artist Jason Mraz has announced a special show at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St.

Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz

It’s one of only two California stops on his fall tour. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24.

Mraz is well known for his songwriting abilities and catchy pop tunes. His latest release, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., earned two Grammy awards in 2010; Best Male Pop Vocal
Performance for “Make It Mine” and Best Pop Collaboration for “Lucky.” It also garnered three Grammy nominations in 2009, including Song of the Year, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “I’m Yours.”

The album, Mraz’s most self-assured effort to date, is characterized by songs wrapped in clever, observant lyrics and strong, engaging pop melodies, all inspired by “gratitude.”

Since its release in 2008, “I’m Yours” has been certified five-times platinum and made history as the first song ever to top the charts at four pop radio formats: Hot AC, CHR/Top 40, Triple A and AC. The song holds the record as the longest-running song on the Billboard “Hot 100” chart in the chart’s 51-year history.

We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. has become and international sensation. More than 3.5 million albums have been sold worldwide. In addition the album’s platinum certification in the United States, the album has received multiple platinum certifications in Korea (five), France (four) and Indonesia (three); double platinum certifications in Australia and Canada; and platinum certification in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Mraz’s songwriting talents were recently recognized when he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s esteemed “Hal David Starlight Award” at the organization’s 40th anniversary gala. The award is given to gifted songwriters who are making an impact in the music industry via their original songs.

Ticket prices range from $34 to $58 plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including The Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl box office

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 