Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: Academy Orchestra Brings Exotic Works to Granada

The program, under substitute maestro Arild Remmereit, more than meets expectations

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | July 19, 2010 | 9:34 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West programs a wealth of serious classical works every summer, and on Saturday night, its Festival Orchestra added a measure of true originality.

Furthermore, the festival orchestra comes together every summer almost like a pickup band, and on this occasion faced a substitute conductor after Jeffrey Kahane had to bow out because of illness. The colorful young Norwegian maestro Arild Remmereit proved to be a smashing surrogate.

The program more than met expectations, as a nearly full house at The Granada heard three works that are, to say the least, not performed all that frequently.

First on the program was Sergei Rachmaninoff’s introspective Isle of the Dead, composed in 1909 after the Russian had viewed the painting of the same name by Swiss artist Arnold Bőcklin. The picture, according to the program notes, made quite an impression at the end of the 19th century — two robed figures in a boat, seen from the back, approaching a cypress grove on a rock-bound island with a coffin on board.

Rachmaninoff had recently completed his Second Symphony and his Third Piano Concerto — two dazzling works that would seem to have little in common with the somber Isle of the Dead. The Granada audience gave the work prolonged applause.

After this somber beginning, the orchestra then played Samuel Barber’s Medea’s Dance of Vengeance, Opus 25a. Any resemblance to the composer’s seraphic Adagio for Strings is nonexistent. Originally composed as a seven-part score for choreographer Martha Graham in 1946, Medea is a musical portrayal of the Greek sorceress’ rage and dreadful crime of revenge on her husband, Jason.

After intermission, the orchestra played Igor Stravinsky’s 1947 revision of the ballet Petrushka, a Burlesque in Four Scenes, originally written in 1910-11. Stravinsky went to work on this extravaganza not long after his success in 1908 with The Firebird and Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes in Paris.

“Petrushka” is the Russian equivalent of “Punch” in western puppetry, a figure of mischief and mockery. Stravinsky’s music transforms the character into a sad and lovelorn figure more like Pierrot in commedia del’arte. The music is rife with old Russian folk themes, as well as the modern dissonance that Stravinsky put to use well before the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. Pianist Marnie Hauschildt brought home the work’s evocation of Russian street fairs, and the ebullient conductor Remmereit virtually danced on the podium as he led the orchestra.

Of course, the audience members rose to their feet for an ovation at concert’s end. These young academy fellows are simply the cream of the crop, from places as far-flung as Texas and Inchon, South Korea.

A word of commendation is also in order for Richard Feit, the Music Academy’s vice president for artistic programs and operations. He came up with this selection of thought-provoking and infrequently heard music.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 