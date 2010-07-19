Michael Carroll Named Manager of SBBT’s La Cumbre Branch

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has announced the appointment of Michael Carroll as vice president and manager of the bank’s La Cumbre branch.

Carroll has extensive experience in banking, having spent many years with Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of the West and most recently CapitalSource Bank in Santa Barbara, where he was branch manager.

“Michael takes care of his clients’ banking needs by providing a combination of financial expertise, exceptional personal service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of banking,” regional manager Chris DeVries said. “We are so pleased to have him join our team as manager of our La Cumbre branch.”

Carroll and his wife, Michelle, are longtime residents of Lompoc, where they reside with their four children. An avid golfer, Carroll has been actively involved in several nonprofits, including First Tee Central Coast, which works to improve the lives of young people by emphasizing education and character development through the game of golf.

The La Cumbre branch is located at 3910 State St. in Santa Barbara. The lobby is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-through window hours are the same as the lobby hours, with the addition of being open one hour earlier (at 8 a.m.) Monday through Friday. The walk-up window is open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The ATM is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 29 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: community banking, commercial banking and wealth management.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.