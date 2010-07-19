Next Generation Gaming Relocates to Newbury Park

The gaming store signs a lease for space in Stagecoach Plaza

Next Generation Gaming has moved to a new location in Newbury Park.

The gaming store relocated to take advantage of lower rents in Stagecoach Plaza, signing a lease for 1,924 square feet of retail space at 1620-5 Newbury Road.

Next Generation Gaming’s former space near the Target center will become a restaurant.

The lease was brokered by Pamela Scott and Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group, who also represented the lessor, Stagecoach Plaza.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.