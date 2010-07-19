Santa Barbara Bowl Campaign Receives $1 Million Matching Grant

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Board of Directors announced Monday that an anonymous foundation has issued a one-to-one $1 million matching challenge grant to the American Classic Campaign for the renovation and restoration of the historic 1936 WPA Santa Barbara Bowl.

The challenge requires the American Classic Campaign to raise $1 million in new and increased gifts by June 30, 2011, which will generate an additional $1 million from the anonymous foundation donor. All campaign contributions received from now until the deadline will qualify for the matching grant, which, when completed, would put the campaign within $5 million of the $27 million goal to complete Master Plan renovations.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude we announce this exciting $1 million matching grant opportunity,” said Scott Brittingham, campaign chairman. “We have raised $19.8 million over the last six years from 556 donors, and when this challenge match is completed, $5 million will remain to complete the Master Plan. We are so grateful to the community for their support of the Bowl, and are thrilled to have this opportunity to generate $2 million in new and increased support for the campaign. The continued generosity and participation of Bowl patrons is essential to the completion of the Master Plan.”

The newly refurbished Glen, the Bowl’s outdoor lobby, was unveiled at the start of the 2010 concert season, and construction on phase one of The Overlook, a new plaza high above the Bowl, will be completed this summer. After the 2010 concert season, work will begin on the second phase of audience seating renovations, replacing benches for 2,200 seats in key sections.

“The Bowl is an important part of what makes Santa Barbara a unique and culturally vibrant city,” Bowl Foundation Board President Paul Dore said. “The Bowl was built as a gathering place, and today the tradition continues. With the support of the community, in partnership with the transformational support of this anonymous donor, the completion of the Master Plan in 2014 will ensure the Bowl’s place in Santa Barbara’s cultural scene for generations to come.”

The Bowl Foundation has opportunities to support the American Classic Campaign for all levels of interest.

» Major Gifts — For information on major gifts including donor benefit programs, contact the development office at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.308.9782.

» Name-A-Seat — Commemorate, celebrate and honor friends, family and favorite moments at Santa Barbara’s beloved Bowl with a small plaque on seat backs, and share your seat’s story on the Bowl’s community Web site.

» Friend of the Bowl — Support your favorite outdoor music venue and at the same time receive great perks and premiums that benefit the Bowl’s fundraising priorities in any given year.

For more information on the American Classic Campaign for the renovation and restoration of the Santa Barbara Bowl, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.962.7411 x115.

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.