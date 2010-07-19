Signups Under Way for Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk

Local residents are invited to help raise funds for services and research

The Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter is inviting Santa Barbara-area residents to become champions in the fight against Alzheimer’s by participating in the annual Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk.

The Santa Barbara Zoo will be the site of the Santa Barbara Memory Walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Alzheimer’s disease is a terrifying brain disease and growing epidemic that is now the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States. It is estimated that someone in America develops Alzheimer’s disease every 70 seconds. By midcentury, someone will develop Alzheimer’s disease every 33 seconds.

“There has never been a greater need for the residents of Santa Barbara to join in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by participating in Memory Walk,” said Rhonda Spiegel, executive director of the California Central Coast Chapter. “As many as 5.3 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and funds raised will provide support services to the Tri-County residents living with Alzheimer’s, while also contributing to critically needed research.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk is annually in hundreds of communities across the country. In addition to the walk itself, participants will enjoy lunch, entertainment and make new friends.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter .