Seven Candidates Pull Papers for Santa Barbara City Council Election

Hopefuls must gather 100 signatures by Aug. 12 to be included on November's ballot

Seven candidates have pulled papers for a possible run for the Santa Barbara City Council in November’s general election.

Among the names are incumbent Councilwoman Michael Self and Councilman Randy Rowse, who could face journalist Cathy Murillo, Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz and former Councilwoman Iya Falcone, as well as Cruzito Cruz and Jerry Matteo.

Seven candidates pulled papers on Monday, opening day, and one on Tuesday — Ryan Grau, who by Wednesday had withdrawn his name.

“It’s not unusual to have this many come in on the first day,” Deputy City Clerk Susan Tschech.

Councilman Dale Francisco has announced his plans to run for re-election but has not filed yet.

All candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to pull papers and gather 100 signatures to be included on the ballot.

If Francisco, the only incumbent who hasn’t filed yet, were not to file by that time, the City Clerk’s Office is required by law to extend the deadline to Aug. 17.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, Self, Francisco and Rowse have maintained a conservative majority on the council since Das Williams left after being elected to the California Assembly.

