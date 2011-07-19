Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:09 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Pump-Top Displays at 10 County Gas Stations to Showcase Artist Videos

The videos, created by UCSB affiliated artists, will play in rotation among ads, news and other content

By Laurel Beckman for UCSB | July 19, 2011 | 2:35 p.m.

Pumpflix, professor Laurel Beckman and the UCSB Department of Art are presenting a unique collaboration in programming artist video content over dozens of pump-top displays at 10 gas stations in Santa Barbara County, now through Aug. 17.

Twenty short videos, created by UCSB affiliated artists especially for the occasion, will play in rotation among ads, news, weather reports and community service posts.

Streaming over the Pumpflix digital video network to an estimated audience of 200,000 viewers a month, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores, an artist video will screen every four minutes at each location.

Featured artists include Yumi Kinoshita, Kathryn McCarthy, Lauren Norby, Tim Brown, Alejandro Casazi, Elizabeth Folk, Masha Lifshin, Nathan Hayden, Laurel Beckman, Hannah Rose Vainstein, Nicholas Loewen, Van Tran, Luke DePass and Karen Spector.

Pumpflix Gas Station Locations

» 76 Station — State and La Cumbre streets

» Seaside Shell — Carrillo and Chapala

» Turnpike Shell — Highway 101 and Turnpike

» Hollister Fuel Depot — Hollister Avenue and Rutherford Street

» Winchester Unocal 76 — Highway 101 and Winchester Canyon Road

» Fairview Unocal 76 — Highway 101 and Fairview Avenue

» Turnpike Fuel Depot — Calle Real and Turnpike

» Coast Village Chevron — Coast Village Road and Butterfly Lane

» Mesa Fuel Depot — Cliff Drive and Meigs Road

» Walnut Shell — Hollister Avenue and Walnut Lane

— Laurel Beckman is a professor in the UCSB Department of Art.

 

