Inmate Fight Breaks Out on County Jail Bus

Four inmates are removed from the bus, which was taking passengers from the jail in Santa Barbara to court in Santa Maria

Law enforcement responded quickly Tuesday morning to break up a fight that broke out among four inmates aboard a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Departmentjail bus.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad McVay said custody deputies reported the altercation about 6:40 a.m. The transportation bus, carrying 40 inmates, was on its daily route to the Santa Maria courthouse from the County Jail in Santa Barbara.

The driver of the bus pulled into the northbound Gaviota rest area to await assistance, according to McVay.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers from Goleta, Lompoc, Buellton and Santa Ynez all responded to assist.

McVay said four inmates suffered scrapes and bruises and were removed from the bus and taken back to the jail in a separate vehicle. The bus continued to transport its other passengers.

The cause of the altercation remains under investigation. McVay said it was unknown whether the inmates would face additional charges.

Tensions have been high at the jail, which has been on lockdown status after several fights between Hispanic gang members.

