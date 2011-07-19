Klaus Thielmann, 1931-2011

Posted on July 19, 2011 | 2:22 p.m.

Gathering will be held Friday at Shoreline Park, where the Santa Barbara resident often found friendship and peace

Source: Thielmann Family

Klaus Thielmann passed away July 17, 2011, at home in Santa Barbara.

He was born Feb. 7, 1931, in the village of Niederhuette in the free state of Danzig, which became part of Poland after World War II.

Having fled, his family ended up in Hamburg, but Thielmann then moved to Sweden, where he received his education, became a ship builder and eventually met his wife, Sigbritt, the mother of his two daughters — Heidi Stilwell and Susie Bigelow.

In 1957, he immigrated to the United States under the sponsorship of Avery Brundage and fortuitously came directly to Santa Barbara, where he lived for the rest of his life. He believed Santa Barbara was the best place on Earth.

For many years he was a general building contractor and also the owner of Thielmann’s Kitchens and Baths. He became a widower when his wife died of cancer in 1986. Soon thereafter he was lucky enough to meet another wonderful woman, Emma Corlett, and married again.

Thielmann and Corlett created a blended family that resulted in numerous grandchildren, all of which were the “apples of his eye.” Thielmann was married to Corlett until her passing in July 2002.

After his retirement, Thielmann could frequently be seen walking in Shoreline Park, where he developed some wonderful friendships with other “regulars.”

To honor this special place for Thielmann, where he said he easily found friendship and peace, there will be a gathering in his honor at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the east end of Shoreline Park overlooking the ocean. In honor of Thielmann, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities — the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Edelweiss Choir or Direct Relief International.