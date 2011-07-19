Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Martial Arts Family Fitness Plans All-School Promotion in the Park

Saturday's belt ceremony and barbecue will be held at Skofield Park

By Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness | July 19, 2011 | 6:50 p.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced its second annual all-school student promotion in the art of Dynamic Circle Hapkido.

The belt promotion will take place Saturday at Skofield Park in Santa Barbara. The promotion will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a celebratory barbecue.

“During the summer months, MAFF loves to prepare fun and engaging activities for our youth students,” said Sensei Andrew Hollingsworth, a MAFF youth instructor. “The outdoor promotion last summer was such a hit that it was decided to make this a tradition at our school.”

“Historically, our adult students and our youth students promote on different days,” said Dave Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “We live in a very beautiful place, and an outdoor promotion seemed the right thing to do. This will allow students, guests and parents to experience what other classes go through, as well as an opportunity to interact with people they may only see in passing at our school.”

In order to promote from one level to the next students must exhibit proficiency in the curriculum’s areas of study, including basics (hand strikes and kicks), self-defense techniques, take downs and throw forms and one-step sparring.

“Our system is based on a predetermined curriculum developed by Master Wheaton,” Hollingsworth said. “Each student is encouraged to continue practicing what they have learned throughout their studies and making the art their own.”

Martial Arts Family Fitness is an award-winning school that opened in Santa Barbara in 2002. Wheaton, the chief instructor, has trained in martial arts for more than 40 years and is the founder of Hapkido International, an organization that teaches his unique martial arts curriculum of Dynamic Circle Hapkido to many schools across the United States. Martial Arts Family Fitness teaches martial arts and fitness classes to adults and children, specializing in children’s life skills, youth leadership and family fitness.

For more information about Martial Arts Family Fitness, click here or call 805.963.6233.

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 