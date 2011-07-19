Meghan Gesswein: Wondering What the Future Holds for My Children

It hit me the other day that I have no idea what my kids are going to be when they grow up. I mean, for the past six years I’ve known that the future was unknown, but I’d never really sat down and thought about it.

What exactly will my kids be like in 20 years? Will they go to college and get a degree, go to a technical school,or skip college altogether? Will they eat vegetables or goat cheese? Will they drink wine? What kind of music will they listen to? What kind of clothes will they wear? Where will they live? Who will they marry? What if I don’t like the person they choose? There are so many unknowns.

I was listening to Dylan quiz my husband about something the other day, and it occurred to me that he would make a great police officer when he grows up. He is an awesome interrogator, a rigid rule follower and he loves to bring attention to the fact that other people are doing wrong. I’m pretty sure, though, that he can’t focus his police career on busting his little brother.

Or, maybe he could.

Because we’ve been saying for a few years that Zachary will be our wild child. He is a dare devil and a risk taker. If he thinks it can be jumped off of, he’ll try it. Backwards down a hill on a tricycle? He’s been there, done that. If I had to guess, I’d say that he will be my adventurer. We joke that we need to make friends with the local police because we anticipate a few late-night calls to pick up our prankster teenage Zachary — all in the name of fun, of course. When he’s grown up, I can see him as a world traveler who kayaks down roaring rapids, jumps out of airplanes and eats scorpions on a stick.

Ollie is the wild card of the bunch. He’s only 10 months old, so his personality is still a bit of a mystery. Although, at this point in his life he’s willing to eat anything I put in front of him. So maybe he’ll follow in Dylan’s footsteps and be a fan of the show Man v. Food, and he could be the host of it starting in 2035. And then he could join Zachary on some sort of crazy food adventure and they could travel the world together.

I might have to send Dylan along to keep them in line, though.

