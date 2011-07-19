Four Unhurt in Vehicle Rollover on Gibraltar Road

Single-car crash blocks traffic in both directions; the cause is under investigation

A driver and three passengers escaped injury Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle rolled over in the 2500 block of Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. with one engine and a battalion chief, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

The accident blocked traffic in both directions.

County Fire was assisted by personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Montecito Fire Protection District, American Medical Response, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Sadecki said the cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

