Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Denies Request to Block Construction of Riviera Home

A couple who own nearby property filed the complaint, noting concerns about the impact to ocean views and accessibility for emergency crews

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 20, 2011 | 12:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday denied a Riviera homeowner’s request to block construction of a new home at 1233 Mission Ridge Road.

The council gave great weight to the effort made by property owners Thomas and Barbara Sanborn to change their design based on neighbors’ concerns about the impact to their ocean views and to make the new structures more accessible to emergency personnel.

“We tried to balance the interests of all of our neighbors, and it’s relief to see that the council saw it that way,” Thomas Sanborn said.

Judy and David Denenholz, who filed the complaint, own a home uphill from the Sanborn property, but don’t use it as their primary residence, according to their attorney, Marc Chytilo.

Among the issues that Chytilo argued was that the design exceeded city height standards, the access street is already too narrow for emergencies and the consistency of a “compound” in the Riviera neighborhood.

Ultimately, though, the discussion boiled down to whether homeowners’ views are legally protected under the California Environmental Quality Act or local ordinances, and the council with the City Attorney’s Office recommendation determined they are not.

Councilwoman Michael Self said property owners have certain rights.

“If this appeal was upheld, it would mean you couldn’t build anything for any reason, and that doesn’t sounds very fair,” she said.

There was also a stark disagreement between the city’s fire expert, Jim Austin, a supervisor for the Fire Prevention Bureau, and Don Oaks, a retired fire marshal from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, over the accessibility of the home via narrow Green Ridge Lane.

Austin argued that the homeowners actually made their property safer by moving the existing guesthouse close to the street, where it can be easily accessed by fire hoses.

Oaks, however, noted the dangers to life and property by new development in a fire hazard area such as the Riviera. He said he was also concerned about the risk posed to firefighters trying to respond in a tight area such as Green Ridge.

“This is almost a poster child for why people die in fires,” Oaks said.

Councilman Dale Francisco recognized the potential but did not agree with penalizing the Sanborns for building on one of many nonconforming streets in the city.

“There’s no question that there are fire safety problems with the Riviera; that’s just the reality of the place,” Francisco said.

The Sanborns’ architects from DesignARC gave a lengthy presentation to the City Council about how they had worked for more than 18 months to cut out about 1,000 square feet off the main house’s second floor and shift construction out of neighbors’ views.

Designs from before and after receiving input from neighbors and various public boards showed drastic changes in the final plan.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 