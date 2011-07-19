Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Our Biggest Challenge and Highest Priority — Jobs

The first order of business must be to remove government barriers that are stifling growth

By Tom Donohue | July 19, 2011 | 4:16 p.m.

The 26-foot-tall banner that stretches across the front of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, D.C., spells out our nation’s biggest challenge and our highest priority in one word — J-O-B-S.

That banner has served as a reminder to us and to all of Washington for nearly 15 months where our focus must be.

But over that same time period, we’ve seen the economy sputter. The June jobs report showed a discouraging rise in unemployment — 9.2 percent. It’s more than 16 percent when you include part-timers who can’t find full-time work and those who have dropped out of the work force altogether. A new survey released by the chamber shows that 64 percent of small-business executives say they’re not expecting to add to their payrolls in the next year. Another 12 percent plan to cut jobs.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the fundamental can-do spirit of the American people hasn’t changed — neither has its free enterprise principles. We saw that firsthand at the chamber’s second annual Jobs Summit on July 12, bringing together businesses large and small to brainstorm what it’s going to take to keep and create jobs and to turn around the economy.

The Chamber of Commerce believes that stronger and faster economic growth is the best way to successfully put Americans back to work. For the past two years, however, we’ve treated the symptoms with few results. We must clear away government impediments and the resulting uncertainty that has strangled businesses, stifled our economy’s ability to grow and slowed job creation.

With government out of the way and the principles of free enterprise driving growth, we can deliver more customers for businesses, more revenues for government, and, most importantly, more jobs for Americans.

How do we do that? We must increase domestic energy production and reinvest in our nation’s crumbling transportation, energy and water infrastructure. We must expand trade to send more American goods to customers across the globe, starting with ratification of free trade agreements with Colombia, Korea and Panama. Regulatory burdens that hamstring American businesses must be eliminated so we can bring certainty back to the markets. And we must make long-term investments in our work force, in our capital markets and in technology innovations that will keep us globally competitive.

America has strong demographics, abundant natural resources, the world’s most productive workers and a long history of picking ourselves up when we are down. We can do it again — and we must do it again to ensure our future prosperity.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 