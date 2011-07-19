Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Fair Seeks Participants for 5K Run & Walk

All ages and abilities are invited, and fair-themed costumes are encouraged

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | July 19, 2011 | 2:51 p.m.

The Ventura County Fair and seven-time NCAA Division 1 All American champion Josh Spiker are seeking runners and walkers of all ages to participate in the third annual Ventura County Fair 5K Run & Walk on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at Mission Park in downtown Ventura, with check-in beginning at 7 a.m.

Runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate in this 3.1-mile fundraiser.

Runners are encouraged to dress in fair-themed costumes. Costumes are highly encouraged, and awards will be given to the best-dressed participants. The fair theme is “Bounty of the County,” but participants can dress in any costume.

Awards will be given out for fastest times in five-year age groups.

Stick around to watch the Ventura County Fair Parade, and then go to the Ventura County Fair to make a full day of fun.

New this year will be the free Ventura Family YMCA Kids 1K Run, beginning at 9 a.m. with check-in at 8 a.m. A new course in downtown Ventura will feature the best views in Ventura, Widow Maker Hill and a fast finish down Main Street.

Click here to download a registration form to mail-in or to sign up online.

Post-race food will be provided by Aloha Steakhouse.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.

 

