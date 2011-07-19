Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mortgage Loan Officer Raegan Erdman Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

She will work out of the bank's La Cumbre branch, developing and refinancing residential loans

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | July 19, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.

Raegan Erdman
Raegan Erdman

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced Tuesday that Raegan Erdman has joined the bank as a mortgage loan officer.

In her new role, Raegan will be responsible for developing new residential mortgage and refinancing loans in the Santa Barbara market.

Before joining SBB&T, Raegan spent more than 10 years as a CEA-certified escrow officer, most recently with First American Title in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

Her office is located in the SBB&T La Cumbre branch at 3910 State St., and she can be reached directly at 805.705.2713.

“Raegan combines her extensive experience in residential real estate financing with a focused approach to transaction strategies that meet the personal objectives of her clients,” said Teri Gauthier, team leader and mortgage loan officer for SBB&T. “She builds lasting relationships in a market that she knows well, and we are fortunate to have her on our team.”

As a longtime Santa Barbara resident, Raegan has been active in various local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, Leadership Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Escrow Association and the Children’s Miracle Network.

In addition to her California real estate license and certification by the California Escrow Association, Raegan is a licensed Notary Public. She received a bachelor’s degree in business from California State University at Fullerton.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 