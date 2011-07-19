Mortgage Loan Officer Raegan Erdman Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

She will work out of the bank's La Cumbre branch, developing and refinancing residential loans

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced Tuesday that Raegan Erdman has joined the bank as a mortgage loan officer.

In her new role, Raegan will be responsible for developing new residential mortgage and refinancing loans in the Santa Barbara market.

Before joining SBB&T, Raegan spent more than 10 years as a CEA-certified escrow officer, most recently with First American Title in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

Her office is located in the SBB&T La Cumbre branch at 3910 State St., and she can be reached directly at 805.705.2713.

“Raegan combines her extensive experience in residential real estate financing with a focused approach to transaction strategies that meet the personal objectives of her clients,” said Teri Gauthier, team leader and mortgage loan officer for SBB&T. “She builds lasting relationships in a market that she knows well, and we are fortunate to have her on our team.”

As a longtime Santa Barbara resident, Raegan has been active in various local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, Leadership Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Escrow Association and the Children’s Miracle Network.

In addition to her California real estate license and certification by the California Escrow Association, Raegan is a licensed Notary Public. She received a bachelor’s degree in business from California State University at Fullerton.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.