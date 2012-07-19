Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:15 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigators Searching for More Victims of Alleged Rapist

Shane Villalpando, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting students at two Orcutt high schools

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 4:15 p.m. | July 19, 2012 | 2:39 p.m.

Shane Villalpando
Shane Villalpando

Investigators are searching for other possible victims of an 18-year-old man arrested earlier this year for allegedly raping students from two Santa Maria Valley high schools, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives took Shane Villalpando of Santa Maria into custody on rape charges April 20, and the District Attorney’s Office filed charges four days later, accusing him of rape, illegal administration of a drug, unlawful sex with a minor, and dissuading a witness, said Sgt. Mark Williams.

Authorities allege that Villalpando committed the crimes between Jan. 28 and April 13 of this year, and said the victims were students at St. Joseph and Righetti high schools, both in Orcutt.

Villalpando is facing three counts of forcible rape, with the first occurring on Jan. 28, the second on Feb. 4 and another a week later on Feb. 11, according to the criminal complaint filed in Santa Maria Superior Court after Villalpando’s arrest. 

Also mentioned is one count of rape by use of drugs, which allegedly occurred on Feb. 4, and one count of illegal administration of a drug, which occurred on the same day.

He is also facing three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and 11. And he is facing a count of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, which allegedly occurred on April 13. 

The complaint does not list how many different victims there are, only listing each victim as “Jane Doe,” a 14-year-old female.

Villalpando has posted bail of $300,000 and has been released.  His next court appearance will be Aug. 23.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and witnesses in the community, and are asking any additional witnesses to come forward. Any with information is being asked to contact Det. Matthew Fenske at 934-6177 or DA Investigator Marissa Tanore at 346-7458.

Villalpando’s case is related to the criminal charges filed last week against the principal and a former administrator at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt, Williams said. The pair allegedly failed to report suspected child sexual abuse to law enforcement.

Principal Joseph Myers and former Dean of Students John Walker face the misdemeanor charges stemming from a sexual assault allegedly committed by two other students against a 16-year-old victim identified only as Jane Doe. Both men are considered “mandated reporters” under state law.

Myers and Walker were told of the assault by the victim and her parents, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley, but did not share the information with the Sheriff’s Department.  The complaint states that Myers and Walker failed to report the assault between Sept. 14, 2011, and April 5, 2012.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 