Marijuana Dispensary Owner Gets Probation as Part of Plea Deal

The owner of marijuana dispensary in Summerland that was raided earlier this year has been sentenced to three years felony probation, and forfeited $24,000 as a result of a plea deal in the case.

Diane Norman, owner of Miramar Collective at 2173 Ortega Hill Road in Summerland, was arrested during a raid in February 2010, and pleaded guilty to felony possession of concentrated cannabis.

During that raid, authorities found plants, packaged marijuana for sale and price sheets.

She told authorities at the time that her establishment sold plants, marijuana and edible products to members, and she bought product from vendors and growers.

Miramar Collective started making a profit in January 2010, according to the complaint.

More recently, Norman’s storefront was among several dispensaries raided by federal agents earlier this year. That federal case against Norman continues, and has nothing to do with her plea in this case.

